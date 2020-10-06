CLAT 2020 results declared, students disappointed

  • Oct 06 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 02:42 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The Consortium for the National Law Universities declared results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 on Monday.

CLAT 2020 is the gateway for admissions to various law courses at National Law Universities across the nation. The test was conducted on September 28.

However, soon after the results were announced on the website, several students took to various social media platforms to express disappointment with their scores.

It can be recalled that many students raised objections over the “discrepancies” in the test and the consortium rejected them, saying “not a single complaint is valid”.

The candidate who secured the top rank in UG CLAT 2020 scored 127.25 out of 147, while the highest marks in PG CLAT 2020 was 72 out of 119, shared by two candidates.

A communication issued by the consortium said that an invite for counselling will be sent to approximately five times the number of seats in each category instead of three times, as notified earlier.

Candidates who do not complete the counselling registration process will not be considered for seat allotment.

