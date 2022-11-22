Clear abandoned vehicles: Chief secretary to traffic cops

Clear abandoned vehicles: Chief secy to traffic cops

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 22 2022, 01:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 04:22 ist
Vanditha Sharma. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on Monday directed the city traffic police to clear vehicles abandoned along the road through a special drive.

She gave the instructions after the police informed her that they have identified a total of 521 abandoned vehicles across the city.

The instructions were given at a joint meeting where authorities from different departments, including the BBMP, traffic police, Namma Metro, BWSSB and BMTC, were present.

The meeting began with a presentation made by M A Saleem, the newly appointed special commissioner of the traffic police.

While Saleem acknowledged that the BBMP has “made substantial progress” in filling up  potholes across the city, he also pointed out that there are a number of roads that needed to be fixed immediately.

In response, BBMP’s Engineer-in-Chief B S Prahlad said the civic body has been actively fixing the roads ever since the rains stopped. He also said the BBMP has started asphalting roads from the grants sanctioned by the state government.

During the meeting, the chief secretary also reviewed the improvements suggested for the city’s most congested junctions, and fixing regularly waterlogged roads, etc.

