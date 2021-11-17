Climate change: Experts, officials urge govt to develop adaptation measures

Days after India made a commitment to cut emissions to zero by 2070, experts from IISc and the Forest Department on Tuesday said the state government needs to take stock of the critical issues Karnataka faces and work on adaptation and mitigation measures.

In a discussion organised by the Bangalore Climate Change Initiative-Karnataka (BCCI-K), senior IFS officer Jagmohan Sharma quoted the draft Karnataka climate action plan to note that by 2030s many Karnataka districts will see a 0.5 to 1 degrees Celsius rise in temperature in both summer and winter.

“For the first time, the study has used 15 climate models to arrive at the projections. These scenarios have wide implications for the agriculture sector as well as life in general. We have made a presentation to the government in this regard,” he said.

IISc professor (retired) N H Ravindranath who is a member of the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the issue of climate change cannot be left to the Union and state governments. “Mitigation and adaptation plans have to be formed at the district and local level. All of us have a role to play in bringing down the emissions from 50 billion tonnes,” he said.

Indu K Murthy, principal research scientist, Adaptation and Risk Analysis the at Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, said the variable factors of climate change have to be studied in detail.

“For example, Kolar is projected to receive 17% more rain by 2030. However, we have to see how this rain will be distributed. Heavy rain of 50 or 100 mm within a few hours will wash away all the crops on a land that is not used to such downpour. We need ground-level understanding of issues to secure the future of people,” she said.

BCCI-K president B K Chandrashekhar said strong bipartisan organisations, which act as pressure groups, were needed to get the work done by politicians. “The chief minister needs to take special interest in climate change-related matters. Efficient officials should be placed directly in charge to handle them better,” he said.

