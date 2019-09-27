Close relative murdered elderly woman for gain: Police

The brutal murder of an elderly woman in northern Bengaluru last week was committed by her 23-year-old relative and eight of his associates, police said.

Parvathamma, 63, was tied up before being strangled in her Sunkadakatte home on September 18. During the investigation, police learnt that Mahanta Swamy, 23, a close relative of hers, was jobless and desperately wanted to make money. He knew that she lived alone and possessed gold jewellery and cash.

B Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said Swamy roped in eight people with criminal antecedents, murdered Parvathamma and stole the jewellery. Police recovered two gold chains, rings and earrings from the gang, Ramesh added.