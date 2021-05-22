Cloudy weather to climax in thunderstorm today

A thunderstorm is forecast to hit Bengaluru, South Interior Karnataka and parts of North Interior Karnataka on Saturday, capping days of cloudy weather that has kept the mercury far lower than is usual during this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said the thunderstorm would be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and winds travelling at a speed of 30-40 kilometres per hour.

The weatherman attributed the cloudy weather to an existing upper air circulation pattern. "The condition is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga. The thunderstorm will also hit parts of North interior Karnataka," said a senior IMD official.

Many parts of Bengaluru received rainfall between afternoon and late night on Friday. The rain was accompanied by the usual sights of flooded roads and overflowing drains. Majestic, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwara Nagar, Kengeri, Malleswaram, Sadashivanagar, Hebbal, Vasanthnagar, Lingarajapuram, Hennur and Nagavara received rainfall.