CM bribing media to prevent exposing BJP govt: Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was bribing journalists to prevent them from writing stories against the government and demanded the registration of a graft case as well as his resignation.

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is involved in bribing journalists by sending cash as Deepawali gift. This is just to prevent media from writing news stories exposing corrupt practices of the BJP government. The CM has lost morality to continue in the office. He must resign,” Randeep Surjewala, Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka said.

“Some journalists refused the cash and wrote a protest letter to the CM. Giving money to journalists is a major blow to democracy. Where did the money come from? The government is distributing money collected using 40% commission from contractors. This time the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the chief minister himself. A case should be registration against him under the Anti-Ccorruption act,” he told reporters here.

When asked whether Congress also paid money to journalists during “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and “Mekedatu Padyatra”, he said Congress did not give money to media. The Congress never indulges in such practices, he said.

“A Cabinet minister in the Bommai government said that police inspector Nandish died due to pressure as he had paid Rs 80 lakh. What more proof is required to say the BJP government is involved in corrupt practices,” he said.

Expressing confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka, Surjewala said: “Once our party comes into power, we will hold judicial probe into all corruption charges against the BJP government.”

Alleging that the BJP government is doing lip services to weaker sections by hiking reservation for SC/STs, he sought to know why the BJP took so much time to decide the issue.