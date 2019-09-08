CM BSY alleges irregularities in cement road-laying

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday alleged irregularities in the laying of cement roads here during the erstwhile Congress-JD (S) government and ordered a probe into the scam.

"A broad daylight robbery has taken place. The best roads could have been built just by spending Rs four crore, not Rs 11 crore. I have ordered completion of those roads but at the same time I have ordered an inquiry," the chief minister told reporters after completing a tour of the city.

Yediyurappa said he would demonstrate how the best roads could be built just by spending Rs four crore for which the work would be taken up in certain areas.

"I will show the difference between our work and their (previous governments) work. They have spent three times the money actually required," Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister said an expert committee would probe into the alleged irregularities and take stringent action against the people involved in it.

Soon after taking over the mantle in the state, Yediyurappa had ordered an inquiry into the white-topping of certain roads in the city and was awaiting its outcome.

He said his government's priority is that Bengaluru should retain its status of an international city and promised to ensure that dearth of funds did not halt the citys development.

"Our objective is to show the transformation. You will see the change happening in the next three-four months," the chief minister said.

In this regard, he said he would tour various parts of the city once in a fortnight.

Speaking about the flood-affected areas, Yediyurappa said he would suspend all developmental works in the state to focus on flood relief work.

He added that he would hold a meeting with the big corporates in the city to seek financial and other assistance to help rebuild the flood-hit areas.