CM inaugurates three police facilities online

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated via online a 192-house police quarters, the existing police memorial garden, and a newly built KR Puram traffic police station.

Though the police memorial was built in 1980, it was not for public access, a senior officer clarified. “Over a period of time, it was developed into a garden. We thought of allowing the public to pay their respect to officials who sacrificed their lives on duty. So, it was inaugurated again on Friday,” he said.

The public can visit the memorial on Nrupathunga Road between 10 am and 8 pm. The memorial has fountains and plants. DG and IGP Praveen Sood tweeted about allowing public access to the memorial.

Besides the memorial, the chief minister also inaugurated around 192 houses built for Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel at Austin Town.

Home minister Basavaraj Bommai, DG-IGP Sood, Additional Director General of Police (KSRP) Alok Kumar and City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao took part in the event.

Yediyurappa said a greater number of houses will be built for the police personnel in the coming days and separate funds will be allotted for the purpose.