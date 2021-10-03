CM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri to mark their birthdays

Several organisations planted trees, went on a cleaning drive and felicitated Gandhians to mark the birthdays of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

At the Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered floral tributes to Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary and to Shastri on his 117th birth year.

Bommai later distributed Mahatma Gandhi Seva awards to Meerabai Koppikar and Sri Siddaganga Mutt at a function organised in Gandhi Bhavan. “The government is mulling special programmes to promote khadi and handloom products,” Bommai said while addressing the gathering.

During the same event, Wooday P Krishna, chairperson of the Gandhi Memorial Trust, urged the Chief Minister to cancel all the holidays announced in the name of social reformers, including Gandhi.

“Instead of celebrating the birthdays of social reformers on a holiday, we must celebrate them in schools and colleges and understand their thoughts and life,” Krishna said. Theatre activist Prasanna asked the Chief Minister to crack down on fake khadi products and promote only the genuine ones.

Highlighting a study, Prasanna reportedly told the Chief Minister that 70 per cent of the khadi cloth is adulterated, pushing genuine handloom operators and weavers to severe distress.

“This trend can only be prevented by cracking down on such industries and by bringing in tough rules,” Prasanna told media persons after meeting Bommai.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on MG Road.

Senior leaders like Dr M P Nadagouda, Mahima Patel and B T Lalitha Naik paid floral tributes to Gandhi at Jyoti Vriksha inside Hotel The Lalit Ashok where Gandhi had held a prayer meeting during his stay at the Kumarakrupa Guest House.

Bommai buys khadi kurta, silk saree

In an effort to promote the sale of khadi and khadi products, Bommai on Saturday bought a khadi silk saree and kurta costing rs 16,031. He bought a pink saree for his wife and a kurta for himself at the Khadi Bhandar in Gandhi Bhavan.

He later invited BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra and his Cabinet colleagues M T B Nagaraj, Govind Karjol and Sunil Kumar to purchase khadi products.

While Nagaraj purchased products worth Rs 3,000, Vijayendra bought clothes worth Rs 4,300.

State government sources revealed that a discount of 35 per cent will be offered on khadi and wool products and 20 per cent on khadi silk products in all the 166 registered Khadi Bhandars across the state.

