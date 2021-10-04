CM promises special programmes to save Bengaluru lakes

CM promises special programmes to save Bengaluru lakes

The chief minister also inaugurated other projects, including a 300-bed hospital and Covid care centre in Yeshwantpur

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • Oct 04 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 04:21 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (centre) at the ground-breaking ceremony for various projects in the RR Nagar assembly constituency, Bengaluru, on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo/M S MANJUNATH

The rejuvenation of Mallathahalli and JP Park lakes began on Sunday with Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai taking part in the ground-breaking ceremony and pledging similar works to save other waterbodies from sewage. 

“Mallathahalli Lake has a long history. It was protected with a fence when J H Patel was the chief minister and V Somanna was the Bengaluru minister. While that prevented encroachment, the flow of sewage has continued to choke the lake,” he said. 

The lake is now being rejuvenated at a cost of of Rs 81 crore. A walking path and children’s park are part of the project. 

Pointed out by Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh that it was the third time that the lake rejuvenation plans were being prepared, Bommai acknowledged the delay but promised to deliver. “Many lakes and stormwater drains in Bengaluru need to be saved from sewage. The cabinet recently cleared a proposal to set up an STP for Mallathahalli Lake. The government will come up with special programmes for other lakes,” he promised. 

The Rs 37.5-crore project for JP Park lake entails removing silt, ensuring flow of freshwater, and building a kalyani, a railway track and a library. 

The chief minister also inaugurated other projects, including a 300-bed hospital and Covid care centre in Yeshwantpur, and performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a Rs 25-crore project to build a swimming pool, a park and a playground in Laggere’s Rakshasi Halla. 

On the occasion, Bommai approved many other projects across the city. 

These include the construction of an EWS quarters in BK Nagar, a school building in Jalahalli at a cost of Rs 2 crore, a badminton court (Rs 5.5 crore), a gallery and musical fountain at JP Park (Rs 10 crore), a new approach road to the Shankar Nag underbridge at Muthyalanagar (Rs 5 crore) and an RT-PCR Lab in JP Park (Rs 90 lakh). 

