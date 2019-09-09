CM promises support to Cauvery Calling

The state government is ready to join hands with the Isha Foundation to save Cauvery river, and will provide 2 crore saplings to spread greenery as part of the campaign, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

The chief minister was speaking at an event organised by Isha Foundation.

“Cauvery river flows through 300 km of land in Karnataka and is the lifeline of the people in the state. The government will support the efforts to save it,” he said.

242 crore saplings

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said they would plant 242 crore saplings in the watershed area of Cauvery river in the next 12 years. “There is a decrease of 30% in the Cauvery water flow. Large-scale soil erosion has been witnessed at the same time. If the same situation continues, the land will become non-cultivable in 25 years,” he said.