CMH battles Covid-19 spread among employees

Around 61 medical staffers at Chinmaya Mission Hospital (CMH) in Indiranagar have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to data shared with DH on Wednesday, 191 staff suspected of having the disease have been tested so far, of which 31.9% have tested positive. All were tested using the RT-PCR method.

Hospital staff told DH that the first case among the medical personnel was discovered on June 21, when a doctor who recently returned from isolation was infected by a new patient admitted for a non-Covid ailment.

Since then, the private hospital, which had set aside 60 beds for Covid-19 patients, has been battling a spate of cases among its medical personnel.

“The largest category of infected are nurses, followed by doctors. A smaller percentage are other employees like attenders, cleaners, ward boys, and three technicians,” explained Dr U Sudhir, medical director, CMH.

Lack of quarantine

According to a source, the potential cause behind the cases is that medical personnel engaged in Covid-19 care at the hospital are not subject to a rotational schedule.

“Unlike some government-run hospitals where medical staff are allowed to quarantine themselves for a week after ending their shift, at CMH, the staff are on duty throughout the week, barring their day off. There is no opportunity for them to protect themselves through quarantine,” the source said, adding that many staff are also forced to go home following the end of their daily shift because no rooms are provided while off-duty.

“There is no government circular that says that hospitals must provide these (rooms) to the staff,” Dr Sudhir said.

According to a source, about 22 to 25 of the infected medicos contracted the disease while at the hospital.

Nearly all of these infected had been wearing PPEs, Dr Sudhir said. He speculated that the virus was perhaps contracted after the staff removed the PPEs. For the others, the hospital said, an external source was likely. “We have no control over the staff when they leave the hospital,” Dr Sudhir said.

A source said the hospital should conduct random tests on a large percentage of its 750 on-duty staffers to determine the actual spread of the disease. The hospital acknowledged that undetected asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers were a concern.

All of the positive medicos are said to be symptomatic and have been admitted to a separate ward at the hospital.