Cold weather forces children to opt for online classes, attendance dips

Attendance for offline primary classes dropped significantly as the prevailing chilly weather for the past two days kept children away from schools in the city.

While most children opted for online classes, schools, in some cases, switched back to online mode. “We have switched to online mode till Monday considering the health of our students,” explained the principal of an ICSE-affiliated private school.

Schools said the number of students reporting cough and cold is also on the rise in the last three days. “Attendance in primary and pre-primary has only been 50% and now it has dipped to 30% due to the cold weather and complaints about cough and common cold,”

said the principal of another school.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has advised parents not to send their wards to school if they report cough, cold or other health issues.

“Some parents have the practice of sending children to school after giving them medicines. We have requested them not to do that anymore,” said association general secretary D Shashi Kumar.

Check out DH's latest videos