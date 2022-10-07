Collaborative filmmaking best way to promote economic ties: Canadian Consul general

Canadian consul general Benoit Prefontaine on Thursday said the Indian film industry can boost trade and commerce between India and Canada.

“India and Canada signed an agreement for co-productions in 2014, which helped many Indian filmmakers to shoot films in Canada. About 1.4 million Canadian nationals are of Indian origin. A strong connection between the two countries is needed to promote economy and investment. The film industry can be a pillar in this regard,” he told the inaugural ceremony of the fifth Innovative International Film Festival (IIFF).

Commissioner of Abu Dhabi Film Commission Hans Fraikin said that Abu Dhabi was India’s “natural collaborator” in films.

Apurva Chandra, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, said the southern film industries are emerging as a pan-India force, considering the recent hits.

“The number of single screens in India has come down from 12,000 to 8,000, while it has gone up from 15,000 to 16,000 in China. There is a need to increase theatre density in India so that the audience in rural India can watch films easily,” he said.

Regarding film as a priority sector, the government has allocated Rs 450 crore to give incentives for filmmakers. For foreign collaborative projects, filmmakers will get about 40% of the total project cost or Rs 2.5 crore.

While the government already signed 15 foreign co-production agreements, it will hold a meeting in New Delhi next week to sign more agreements. Chandra said animation works of many Hollywood films were done in Bengaluru.

Tammy Ben Haim, Consul General of Israel, South India, said India and Israel, with cultures “mostly similar”, should collaborate in film production.

Actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind said the beauty of cinema was imagination. “An artiste can live hundred lives in one. Collaboration is very important for the prosperity of the film industry,” he said.

The four-day film festival, organised at the Innovative Multiplex at Marathahalli, will conclude on October 9. It will showcase 150 films from 40 countries, in 30 languages. Interactive sessions with filmmakers will also be held at the venue.