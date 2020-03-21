College in the dock for not teaching promised syllabus

A man has accused a college where his son studies of not offering classes for the syllabus promised at the time of the admission.

He lodged a complaint with Hanumanthanagar police seeking action against the college administration and the principal.

In his complaint, Padmanabhanagar resident Muniraju P M stated that he had enrolled his son Sumanth M (19) for a BSc in game designing and development at IIFA Multimedia College in Srinivasanagar, Banashankari last year.

The college showed them the brochure of the syllabus of the course they selected, promising to teach the same. But the

college allegedly failed to hold classes and teach the content of the syllabus.

The students waited patiently during the first semester and approached the management when the college did not teach the syllabus for the second semester as well. The management allegedly threatened the students that they would not issue the degree certificates if the

students informed their parents about the classes not happening.

But when Sumanth informed his father Muniraju about the issue, the latter contacted the college principal but did not get a proper

response. The parent then chose to file a police complaint.

Muniraju told DH that his son wanted to get a degree specifically in the course the college offered. The college also promised to cover the syllabus it showed, but they did not get approval from the board concerned. “The management and principal cheated my son. Five others have also given a statement to the police,” he added.

An investigating officer said the police had taken up a cheating case and are investigating the issue. DH contacted the management for comment but they did not respond.