College starts BE in Artificial Intelligence

The BMS Institute of Technology and Management (BMSIT&M) has become the first private engineering college in Karnataka to start an undergraduate course in Artificial Intelligence.

The classes for the 2019-20 academic year were inaugurated by Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), on the Yalahanka campus on Saturday. “Knowledge, skills and competency as the three crucial things that can take students to greater heights,” he said.

Karisiddappa praised the college management for starting the course. “The college has taken the right step by launching a BE course in Artifical Intelligence which can provide solutions to many current problems,” he added.

