Colleges head to cops over freshers’ day in pubs

Of late, students are increasingly drawn to offers of freshers’ parties at pubs in the city.

Henceforth, top city colleges have approached the police, requesting to put an end to such events.

With most colleges having started their academic year and a few professional colleges yet to commence, private pubs in the city are scheduling ‘freshers’ days’ or ‘freshers’ parties’ with attractive offers to woo students.

The management of Christ (Deemed to be University) and other colleges have approached the jurisdictional police against pubs organising such events. Police say warnings have been issued to a few pubs against organising freshers’ parties.

“A few pubs had communicated to students through WhatsApp and other social media. However, there was opposition from college managements over students taking part in such private events. This is a sensitive issue. Pubs should not hold such events for students. I have communicated with my counterparts in other stations, so as to check these events. If the pubs go ahead, then we will take appropriate action,” a senior police officer told DH.

“We do organise freshers’ days at the department level in the presence of our faculty. We don’t encourage students to organise it outside. When we came across students communicating about the freshers’ parties at various pubs through WhatsApp, we brought it to the notice of the police,” Christ (Deemed to be University) pro-vice-chancellor Dr Fr Joseph C C told DH.

A few colleges had warned students against taking part or organising any such events in the name of the respective colleges, during admission. Nevertheless, students are drawn to such offers.

“We haven't come across such incidents in our university. If we do, we will take appropriate action. We have warned our students,” Reva University vice-chancellor S Y Kulkarni said.