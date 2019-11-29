'Come clean on netas' recommendations on cops transfer'

The High Court has directed the state government to make its stand clear on recommendations by politicians for transfer of police officials.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur was hearing a PIL on Thursday, filed by V Shashidhar, Police Mahasangha president, seeking an inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), on recommendations by MPs and MLAs for transferring police officers by violating the procedures of the Police Establishment Board.

Chief Justice Oka observed that the government should submit an affidavit clearly stating that it will not consider the recommendations of politicians in police transfers and the Supreme Court has passed a specific order on this.

He also said the DG&IGP of Karnataka, who is the chairperson of the Police Establishment Board has submitted on record that the Board will not consider any recommendations and it is necessary that the government shall put it on record, in the matter.