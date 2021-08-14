Commercial Street to be ready by September: Ashoka

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS,
  • Aug 14 2021, 05:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 06:04 ist
Revenue Minister R Ashoka along with MP P C Mohan, MLA Rizwan Arshad, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and other officials inspect the quality of the road tiles used at Commercial Street. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

Following complaints regarding the ongoing Smart City project work at Commercial Street, Revenue Minister R Ashoka inspected the area on Friday and directed officials to complete the work on the 450-metre stretch by September.

He has also asked the officials to take up development work on adjacent crossroads leading to Commercial Street.

“Developing the crossroads is not included under this project. However, I have asked the officials to take up this work and develop Commercial Street into a model street,” Ashoka said.  

Observing the poor quality of the newly laid tiles, he directed the officials to change it. “I noticed that the tiles that have been laid on the road are of low quality and the colour has faded. I have asked the officials to hold the contractor responsible and get the tiles changed at his own cost,” he said. 

However, clarifying that the officials were careful about the quality of work, Ashoka said: “The contractor had initially claimed that the tiles could be painted after laying them down. However, that plan did not work and hence, I have directed them to change it and lay out pre-painted tiles.” 

“Provisions for the easy flow of water have been made to ensure there is no water logging during the rainy season," Ashoka added.  

