Commercial tax officer caught taking Rs 3,000 bribe

An assistant commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 3,000 from a businessman on Friday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Priyanka G C, posted in Indiranagar, allegedly demanded the kickback from a businessman of hardware and electrical appliances who had applied online for the GST certificate for a new store that he sought to open in partnership with a friend.

He had entered the wrong PIN code in the online application. Priyanka allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to process the application, correct the PIN code and issue the certificate.

The businessman, who is from Manjunath Nagar, Kalkere, initially refused to pay up. The officer then bargained it down to Rs 3,000. But the businessman complained to the ACB.

As per their instructions, he went to Priyanka's office and paid Rs 3,000. ACB officials caught her red-handed and seized the cash. She was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and arrested, the ACB said.