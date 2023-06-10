Community run tomorrow

The run will be flagged off by dignitaries, including Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy, Olympian swimmer Nisha Millet, and Paralympian athlete Malathi Holla

Bengaluru Sports Foundation, a not-for-profit trust, will organise a community run — Bengaluru Runners Jatre — on Sunday, at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR Layout.

The second edition of the run, to be flagged off at 5.30 am, will have participants running 10k and 5k routes. It will also feature a 'Kids Run' with about 350 children as participants.

The run will be flagged off by dignitaries, including Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy, Olympian swimmer Nisha Millet, and Paralympian athlete Malathi Holla. The event is being supported by the Federation RWA HSR and Citizens of HSR.

The organisers said proceeds from the run would be used for Project Prerana, aimed at promoting sports at the grass-root level. For details, call 9845055414.

