Cong, RWAs stage protest, seek swift widening of Hebbal flyover

Workers of the Opposition Congress party joined forces with members of Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in and around Hebbal and Byatarayanapura protested on Monday asking for swift widening of the Hebbal flyover.

Byatarayanapura Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said traffic congestions at major city junctions has dented Bengaluru’s image.

“Be it the Hebbal flyover, Silk Board junction or the Goraguntepalya junction, traffic congestion is a major cause of concern for the commuters. Many companies which were to open up here have now shifted to Hyderabad and other cities because of such problems,” he said.

Gowda pointed out that widening of the Hebbal flyover was approved in 2016 during Siddaramaiah’s tenure.

“The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) was directed to take up the work and Rs 82 crore was also released. The work began in 2017 and went on for two years only to be put on hold as soon as the BJP came to power. They cited that it would interrupt the metro work and never restarted the project,” he said.

Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, who also took part in the protest near Esteem Mall, said that the BJP deliberately neglected the work since the constituency is represented by the Congress.

“We ask that the government respond to our demand in 15 days. If the authorities fail to restart the work, over 20,000 people from the surrounding areas will stage a massive protest.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Ramalinga Reddy, former corporator Abdul Wajid and several other Congress leaders were present at the protest.