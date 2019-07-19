Congolese man sexually assaults friend

A 24-year-old student accused her Congolese friend of sexually assaulting her at a guest house in Hennur.

She had gone to visit the said friend on July 16 when she was violated.

In her complaint to the Hennur police, the victim stated that she was at a party with her friends and later visited accused Joel at the guest house where he was staying in Hennur.

Joel forced everyone out of his room and forced the victim to stay back. Later, he sexually assaulted her when she wanted to leave, even taking her belongings.

Initially, she complained to the guest house manager.

The manager reprimanded Joel and demanded him to return her belongings.

Joel, while returning her bag and the mobile phone, threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

The victim then managed to sneak out of the guest house on the pretext of bringing food.

At home, she narrated the ordeal to her family members before filing a complaint.

The police registered a case of sexual assault and are investigating further.