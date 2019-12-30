Conmen posing as RTO officers steal goods vehicle

Posing as RTO officers, conmen stole a goods vehicle on NICE Road, on Friday in the excuse the driver did not show the original document.

Manjunath, 30, told the police he had parked his Eicher goods vehicle at the Kumbalgodu Tempo Stand on Friday. At noon, two men aged between 25 and 30 wanted to hire him for shifting their house from Gottigeri to Kumbalgodu. He agreed and took them on his vehicle.

The duo asked him to park on the roadside at 12.45 pm when they were close to Bannerghatta Road. Right then, three men arrived in an SUV and asked for the vehicle document, claiming they were RTO officials.

The men informed Manjunath the documents were not original and his registration had lapsed. Even as he asked for time to get the papers, one of the men snatched the key and drove away the goods vehicle, asking him to come to the Electronic City RTO office with original documents.

While one of the men who arrived in the SUV drove away in his goods vehicle, his two associates departed in the SUV. The duo who accompanied him had disappeared in the commotion.

Manjunath called his employer Srinivas and asked him to come to the Electronic City RTO office with the original documents. They inquired at the RTO office about the seizing of the vehicle but officials clarified that they did not seize any vehicles. The two men searched the office but could not find the vehicle. It eventually dawned on them that the vehicle had been robbed.

Based on the complaint, the Hulimavu police have taken up the case of cheating and efforts are on to track down the accused.