Consent withdrawal: ‘Teach writers’ works for this year only’

Consent withdrawal: ‘Teach writers’ works for '22 only’

DHNS
  • Oct 30 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 08:04 ist

The department of public instruction has issued a revised circular directing schools affiliated to the state board to consider for teaching lessons or poems authored by some writers, including Devanuru Mahadeva, who had withdrawn their consent.

The department of school education research training, in its circular, said, “Following the note issued by the minister for school education and literacy, we are issuing revised circular asking schools to consider the contents by seven writers for teaching and evaluating only for this academic year.”

The circular said, the reconsideration follows the demand from public and parents to avoid confusion for the current academic year.

Protesting against the revision of textbooks by the committee headed by right wing thinker Rohith Chakratirtha, some writers like Mahadeva, G Ramakrishna, Roopa Hassan and Erappa M Kambali had withdrawn their consent for their works to be used in school curriculum.

The government tried in vain to convince the writers against withdrawing their consent.

Circular

Now, it has issued a circular asking the officials concerned at the local level to communicate to schools to consider such writers’ works in the textbooks for teaching, learning and examination purposes. 

