Consider views of NGOs: NBWL to Hubballi-Ankola panel

A standing committee of the National Board of Wildlife's (NBWL) has told a committee of experts to look into Hubballi-Ankola railway line to consider the views of local NGOs.

The proceedings of the 168th meeting of the Board held on May 30, were not available even after a month of the meeting. The document was made public two days ago.

At the meeting, which decided to form a committee to examine the proposed project, NBWL member H S Singh has suggested that "view of the local NGOs may be also be taken into consideration" by an expert committee to be set up.

Living Earth Foundation, a non government organisation, noted that the assessment committee has given the deadline of August 18 to submit its report to the NBWL and sought that the committee engage with civil society, NGOs and public representatives to hear their views.

"As per the official memorandum, this committee is likely to visit and survey the (project) site anytime in the next few weeks. It is alarming that there is complete lack of transparency," the Foundation said.