Constable ‘almost run over’ by helmetless scooterist, held

A scooter rider has been arrested for hitting and almost running over a traffic policeman who tried to stop him for not wearing a helmet.

Police said Mohammed Zaid, of HBR Layout, hit traffic constable Anand N R on the head and tried to ride off. The constable ran after him and blocked the scooter. The rider then tried to run him over, police added. Just then, Francis Lazar, an ASI, and head constable Srinivas rushed to Anand’s rescue and caught Zaid.

Zaid’s pillion rider, who also didn’t wear a helmet, was not arrested as he did not obstruct the police or attack them. The incident occurred in Sector 4 of the Hennur service road around 4.20 pm on November 30.

A senior police officer said that while the scooter rider was certainly at fault for attacking the constable and trying to run him over, he suggested that both Anand and Lazar had exceeded the brief given to them by the station house officer. The constable and the ASI were only asked to ease the traffic flow, and their job was not to stop traffic violators, the officer said. He added that the duo would be asked to give an explanation.

Anand told the higher-ups it was Lazar who had asked him to assist him in catching traffic violators.