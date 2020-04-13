Constable critically injured while driving seized auto

A police constable is battling for life after an auto-rickshaw that he had seized for violating the lockdown toppled in northern Bengaluru on Sunday.

K V Nagesh, posted at the Peenya police station, had stopped the auto while manning a checkpoint at 8th Mile, Tumakuru Road. The auto driver failed to produce a curfew pass, and Nagesh seized the auto. He sent the driver away and got at the wheel of the auto.

Nagesh lost control of the auto while driving to a parking lot nearby, and it toppled. He suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to a private hospital in Nagasandra where he has been put on a ventilator.

Bommai visits hospital

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao visited the hospital on Sunday evening and spoke to doctors and Nagesh's family. "He has suffered a serious head injury and is on a ventilator. Doctors are doing their best,” said Bommai. "The accident occurred when he was on duty. He has two small children. We pray for his speedy recovery."

N Shashikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said Nagesh's condition was critical.

The constable had joined the Peenya police station three years ago. Following the lockdown, he was posted at a checkpoint near 8th Mile.

Nagesh hails from Koratagere, Tumakuru district, and lives in Bagalagunte.