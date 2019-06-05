Constable suspended in 'Ranam' blast case

A police constable from Bagalur police station has been suspended in connection with the cylinder blast that took place during the shooting of 'Ranam' movie, leading to the death of two people on March 29.

"Constable Bhimashankar has been suspended after a departmental inquiry found him guilty of dereliction of duty. He also did not give detail information to the senior officers about the incident," said Kala Krishnaswamy, DCP (north-east)

She further added the film crew sought permission but it was denied as they did not have proper documents. Despite that, the film crew went ahead with the shooting. But Bhimashankar, who was on duty, did not forward this information to the film crew, leading to his suspension.

Sumera Banu (28) and her daughter Ayesha Banu (5), residents of Kattigenahalli in Yelahanka, were killed after a cylinder exploded during the shooting at the KIADB industrial area in Bagalur near Kempegowda International Airport. Another daughter Zainab Banu (7) was seriously injured.

Following the blast, police booked stunt master, director, producer and stunt manager for negligence and carrying out the shooting without prior permission.