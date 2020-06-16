Containment zones shoot up by 49 in Bengaluru

Alarm bells are ringing loud and clear for Bengaluru as containment zones are popping up all over the city.

On Monday, the number rose from 142 to reach 191, a jump of 49. Till date, there have been 225 containment zones but some have shed the tag and returned to normalcy.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

While the active rate is 52%, the recovery rate is close to 48%. The recovery rate also determines how long an area remains a containment zone.

As on Monday, 81% of the containment zones were active while 15% had returned to normalcy.

The BBMP is already mulling declaring only the house of an infected person as a containment zone instead of an entire ward, street or apartment complex.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

BBMP South Zone had the highest number of containment zones followed by West, East, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura.

SK Garden ward has 17 Covid-19 cases followed by Visvesvarapuram with 15 cases.

Sampangiramnagar and Padarayanapura have eight cases each while Siddapura and Agrahara Dasarahalli have seven each. Hongasandra has five virus cases.