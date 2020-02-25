Contours Women’s Day Run on March 1

Celebrating the International Women’s Day, as many as 2,000 participants will take part in the Contours Women’s Day Run (CWDR) on 1 March.

Organised by Contours – an international gym chain exclusively for women – the CWDR will witness participants from various section of the society.

Already close to 2,000 women, men and children have registered for the 11th edition of the CWDR, which will take place at the Manyata Business Park from 6.00 am.

Even though many runs are being organised in the city, the CWDR stands out as a perfectly conducted event, where running, dancing, posing for free photographs and eating make it unique. The event also supports specially abled children of Shristi Special Academy.

In the past five editions of the CWDR, Contours has raised close to Rs 25 lakh for the Shristi Special Academy. This amount has been used towards a training program for the children to qualify for the Special Olympics (2016), towards procuring a school bus (2017) and towards the construction of a multi-speciality centre (2018 and 2019), which is used for training, meetings and co-curricular activities.

The CWDR 2020 aims at providing nutrition for the children during the entire year. They aim to work towards creating a world where persons with disabilities (PWDs) receive unconditional acceptance, respect and care.

Register by Feb 26

The event supported by Cytecare Hospitals. Together, Contours and Cytecare spread the message of good health and fitness, besides encouraging aspiring runners to start their fitness journey through their 10 km, 5 km and 2 km run categories. The registration, according to organisers, closes on February 26, and participants can register at www.contours.in/cwdr