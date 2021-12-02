Controversy erupts after professor is 'illegally' appointed BU registrar

The violation of procedure in the transfer of registrar (administration) of Bangalore University has led to a clash between the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) and the higher education department.

As per rules, IAS and KAS officers are posted by the DPAR as registrars. On November 26, the DPAR issued an order transferring out Jyothi K, an IAS officer.

The department has been accused of going out of its way to fill the post with a professor, whose appointment and transfer are in the hands of the higher education department.

Documents reviewed by DH show that Prof Kotresh, the newly appointed registrar, took charge at the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) around 11 am on Wednesday when Jyothi had not even received the transfer order.

Though the order was issued on November 26, it did not reach the university or the IAS officer till Wednesday evening.

To a question, Jyothi said: “I got to know about the transfer through an email at 3.30 pm. The physical copy of the order was given to me late in the evening. I will hand over the charge on Thursday,” she said.

However, Kotresh told DH that he had already taken charge.

“I took charge at 11 am today (Wednesday),” he said. On being asked for details of the procedure followed, he cut the phone call.

The transfer row has added to the problems in the university which has been grabbing headlines for wrong reasons in recent times.

Minister irked

This time, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwanth Narayan himself has questioned the move by the DPAR to post a professor working in the department, without consultation, sources said.

In a letter to the chief secretary, accessed by DH, he demanded that the order be quashed immediately.

“The appointment of a person who is not from the administrative background is a setback to the department, as we have brought amendments to the Act, to appoint only IAS or senior scale KAS officers for administrative posts. Appointing an employee from the higher education department without consultation is improper. Considering this, I request to quash the transfer order immediately and in future while transferring any employee/officer from the higher education department, we request you to consult the department,” the letter said.

Outgoing officer absent

Sources said Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal, who was not on good terms with Jyothi, personally handed over the charge to Kotresh by inviting him to the UVCE.

As per the norms, the outgoing officer has to hand over the charge to the newly appointed officer.

The transfer surprised several officials both in BU and the higher education department.