Cop booked for harassing former colleague

Police registered a case against a constable who assaulted his ex-colleague in an inebriated condition at the police quarters where she stayed alone.

The woman cop was allegedly in love with the constable and had broken up. Based on her complaint, police Saturday booked Santosh Kumar under IPC sections 354 - assault or criminal force of a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 354-D - stalking and criminal intimidation.

The woman in her complaint said the constable had professed love to her when she worked with the Viveknagar police station and she had a relationship with him. But when Santosh informed about their relationship to his family, they rejected it.

After knowing this and Kumar’s inability to take things forward, she stopped talking to him and took a transfer to a different police station.

Kumar, meanwhile, began stalking the woman. He harassed her on the road and at her workplace. Kumar visited her at home in Austin Town Saturday in a drunken condition and engaged in a heated argument with her. When she objected to his behaviour,

Kumar assaulted her and fled.