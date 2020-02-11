Cop finds gun buried for two decades near Victoria Hospital

For Gopalakrishna B N, a police constable at the VV Puram police station, Friday was just another day on the beat as he did the rounds of his area and prepared to return to his posting.

However, near the Victoria Hospital, he met a man who alerted him to the presence of a suspicious object sticking out of the ground that looked like the barrel of a gun.

Gopalakrishna rushed to the spot and pulled out an old double barrel gun from the backyard of the burns ward at the hospital. The gun was concealed under a banana plant in the backyard. After calling his seniors, the constable cleared the ground around the rifle and discovered a metal plate with the name 'S Insaf Ali and Sons' as well as a number inscribed on the gun itself.

Senior officials sent the weapon to the ballistic division of the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis. Police said the weapon had been buried for more than two decades as initial analysis showed. A detailed report was awaited. VV Puram police are trying to track down the owner after registering a case under the Arms Act. They are checking the records to see if any complaints were filed related to the gun.