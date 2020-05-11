Cops act against corporator who came out of quarantine, supporters protest

Tension gripped Tipu Nagar on Sunday as supporters of BBMP corporator Nazima Khanam protested against the police for stopping her on Friday, seizing her vehicle and snatching her ID.

A senior police officer said Nazima, who represents Tipu Nagar, has been in home quarantine since her husband Ayub Khan was the primary contact of a Covid-19 patient who died in hospital.

Violating the quarantine rules, Nazima stepped out of the area. A constable at the checkpoint stopped her when she was returning home from the hospital. She argued with him, saying he could not stop a corporator.

After the constable reported the situation to his senior officials, Chamarajpet police inspector Kumaraswamy reached the spot and questioned Nazima’s actions.

Chamrajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan also landed on the scene and argued with the police, saying they do not have the right to stop a corporator. But senior officials, who viewed the video of Nazima arguing with the cops, asked the officer to file a case and seize the two-wheeler.

DCP (West) Ramesh B convinced them to call off the demonstration.