Cops rescue kidnap victim, nab prime accused

The Malleshwaram police have solved a kidnap case by rescuing the victim soon after the incident came to light.

The police arrested prime accused Syed Rahil (27), a resident of Goripalya, and efforts are on to arrest four of his associates who are at large.

The accused had kidnapped Sudeep, a resident of MD Block in Malleswaram. The police have seized Rahil's car which was used for kidnapping.

A senior police officer said Sudeep, who stayed with his mother, used to visit his sister staying in KR Puram.

On February 9, his sister had gone to attend a marriage, while Sudeep stayed behind in her house.

Later, when she called him a couple of times to check on him, there was no reply. When she came home, Sudeep was not there. She immediately called her mother but Sudeep had not returned home either.

The next day, around 9.20 am, she received a call from an unknown number. As she listened, Sudeep informed her that he had been kidnapped and kept in a cemetery at Goripalya and disconnected the call.

There was another phone call around 11 am and Sudeep told her that kidnappers were demanding Rs 12 lakh ransom for his release. She immediately contacted Malleshwaram police and filed a complaint.

The police swung into action and rushed to the location, where they arrested Rahil while his associates fled the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rahil and Sudeep were friends for the past five years.

The police said that Rahil had taken a loan from Sudeep and was deep in debt. On learning that Sudeep had a lot of property and valuables, Rahil hatched a plan to kidnap Sudeep to clear his debt.

On February 8, he called Sudeep and learnt that he is at his sister’s place following which he went there with his associates. Subsequently, Rahil asked Sudeep to have a drink with him and, after the party, they kidnapped him.