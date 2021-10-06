Cops warn vendors against using megaphones in residential areas

After residents complained about noise made by street vendors using megaphones to announce their wares, police in Pulakeshinagar have seized 15 megaphones on Monday.

Police said street vendors selling fruits/vegetables, flowers and other items on pushcarts use megaphones for announcement closer to houses and apartment complexes.

The blaring megaphones majorly inconvenience senior citizens, especially in morning hours when even the students study or attend online classes.

Many have made complaints to the police by social media or phone. City police chief Kamal Pant and other senior officers noticed them and directed their subordinates to take action.

Following up, Pulakeshinagar police went on a drive seizing megaphones of street vendors from 6.30 am to 8.30 am Monday. They found 15 vendors on Wheeler’s Road and Hutchins Road making announcements on megaphones. Seizing them, they asked the vendors not to use them and trouble people.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said cops cracked down on megaphone use in Hennur, Banaswadi, Ramamurthy Nagar and other areas in the East division, which they will continue. If vendors continue to use the megaphones, action will be taken according to law, the DCP added.

