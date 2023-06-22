Core Bengaluru drier than eastern suburbs, 30% deficiency in rainfall

The current rainy season that began on June 1 has been contrasting for core Bengaluru and its eastern and southeastern suburbs.

While eastern and southeastern Bengaluru have received double the average rainfall this month, central areas are about 30% deficient in rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data shows.

The core city is traditionally wetter than the suburbs.

The IMD's Bengaluru city weather station recorded 5.1 cm of rainfall, 2.1 cm less than normal. Its mean total rainfall for June is 11.03 cm.

The situation could have been more dire if not for the 1.89 cm of rainfall the city received in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, Wednesday.

In contrast, the weather station at HAL airport, which represents the city's eastern and southeastern parts, has already recorded 12.7 cm of rainfall, 6.3 cm more than normal. Its mean total rainfall for June is 10.18 cm.

KSNDMC and GKVK weather stations received 4 mm each, Hesaraghatta 3 cm, Hoskote, Yelahanka and Kempegowda International Airport 2 cm each, and Devanahalli and Uttarahalli 1 cm each, data shows.

The city has received 39 cm of rainfall this year, against the annual average of 98 cm. The HAL airport has received 40 cm against the annual average of 87 cm.

The recent rainfall caused intense waterlogging, especially on the eastern leg of the Outer Ring Road and in the surrounding areas.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are forecast to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers during evening and night hours until June 25 under the southwest monsoon, according to the IMD forecast.