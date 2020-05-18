Coronavirus: As returnees arrive in droves, Karnataka's virus-free districts face peril

A flaw in the state’s inter-district travel regulations, aided by the lack of mass-testing infrastructure, is leading to a sudden upsurge in new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, putting in peril districts which have managed to contain the outbreak.

Since May 4, returnees from other states contributed 219 COVID-19 cases to the state’s tally of 614 cases during that period, which is a significant amount. Not included in this figure are primary contacts of the travellers, who have gone on to become positive as well.

Since May 15, there have been 104 new cases related to people coming in from other states. The sudden influx of people from other states who are testing positive can affect the virus containment efforts.

Cases rise in Mandya

For example, Mandya on Sunday saw 22 cases, thanks to returnees from Maharashtra. This upsurge could put a district like Mysuru, which has managed to rein in the outbreak, in danger once more.

Experts said that free movement is prompting the escalation in cases. A May 15 government order is facilitating the movement as it authorised only the screening of inter-district travellers for COVID before allowing them to proceed to their destinations.

Jawaid Akhtar, Principal Secretary, Health, said that officially those desiring to travel to Karnataka have to register on the Seva Sindhu app to obtain a permit to travel. At border districts, travellers are given a health screening.

“This health screening amounts to the use of a thermal gun and checking whether a person shows the symptoms of the disease. If they show symptoms, they are placed in institutional quarantine,” Akhtar said, adding that it would be impossible to subject every passenger to a test.

“It is just not possible. It would create a huge backlog. So, we allow anyone without symptoms to pass,” he said.

However, the spike in cases in Mandya, Davangere, Shivamogga and Hassan by the influx of people arriving from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh has highlighted the weakness of the policy.

On Sunday, 55 new cases were reported. A majority of these (22 individuals) infections were from Mandya district, with all of them having travelled from Mumbai.

Out of Sunday’s caseload, 41 came into Karnataka from other states of which 40 of them came from Maharashtra. In addition, four of the new cases on Sunday were infected by people who had recently come to Mandya from Mumbai.

Akhtar explained that these new cases are the result of asymptomatic travellers being found positive later on. “This is why we are seeing cases deep inside Karnataka. However, importantly, our surveillance system is catching these cases,” he said.

While the Principal Secretary did not comment on whether the circular would see a “green district” such as Mysore turn red owing to the spike of cases in neighbouring Mandya, he added that the state is keeping a watch on the situation.

“However, as of right now, this is our position (on the policy),” he said.

Dr Om Prakash Patil, Director of Health and Family Welfare, said that a change to the policy would be dictated by the framework of the new lockdown guidelines. “What we do next depends on the new guidelines,” he said.