Coronavirus: BMTC to fine staff Rs 500 for not wearing face masks

A day after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the BMTC has brought in stringent measures to prevent a drop in ridership.

The transport company has fixed a fine of Rs 500 for drivers and conductors who fail to wear masks.

Under pressure to generate revenue to pay its employees, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is working hard to improve the daily bus ridership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridership has increased from 2.55 lakh on May 25 to 11.76 lakh on Thursday, when it reported that a driver-cum-conductor has tested positive.

On Friday, the public transporter issued a circular to its employees, warning that any driver or conductor seen without a mask will pay Rs 500 as fine for the first violation and face serious action for repeating the offence.

Noting that several drivers and conductors have been found without masks, the circular states that it will affect the image of the corporation as a transport service provider.

"Passengers are hesitating to board the buses and negative reports have been broadcast by the media," the circular read, before laying down the new rules.

An official said that all BMTC employees had been given face masks, sanitisers and hand gloves. "If anyone hasn’t received them, we are ready to provide it. Most of the drivers and conductors are following the rules. The circular is to send a message to a few employees (who violate the rules),” he added.

BMTC inspectors will conduct surprise checks on buses to enforce the new rules. It will also verify complaints from passengers and impose fines on employees.