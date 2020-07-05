Coronavirus: Clusters drive Covid-19 surge in Bengaluru

Covid-19 is becoming increasingly entrenched in densely populated and low-income areas of Bengaluru, with at least 1 million people across several wards at risk of contracting the disease.

An analysis of the disease spread within the city’s wards has shown that it has largely hit areas with low-income families, especially slums, where congested areas provide the right conditions for the virus that thrives on physical proximity.

Epidemiologists with the State Covid Task Force cited flouting of social distancing regulations in certain areas, especially indigent neighbourhoods, and increased movement of people as reasons for the surge in cases.

“The denser the neighbourhood, the less social distancing is happening. According to the data we are getting, nearly 60% of people in the streets are out socialising when they should be indoors,” said Dr Pradeep Badanur, epidemiologist at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) and a member of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee.

Since the start of the surge on June 21, nearly all of the 197 wards in the city have been hit by Covid-19 cases. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lists 34 wards as being the worst-hit — that is having ten or more cases.

Collectively, these wards, which contain congested neighbourhoods, have a population of over 10 lakh who are vulnerable to infection.

Cluster disease

Infections are being driven by cluster outbreaks, even in upscale areas, thanks to congested housing. For example Shantala Nagar, which contains upscale Ashok Nagar with MG Road and UB City, Richmond Town and Langford Gardens, has reported the highest infections — 136 cases over a 72-hour period from July 1 to July 3.

Dr Srinivas Gowda, MHO, East Zone, BBMP, said that in Shantala Nagar Ward, the majority of cases stem from four densely populated areas: Nanjappa Circle, Anepalya, Berlie Street and Lakshmi Street.

RR Nagar, which has the highest number of slums in the city, has reported 39 new cases.

"Within both of these wards are densely populated neighborhoods where the disease has erupted, explained Dr Badanur.

Covid-19 has become a disease of clusters, said Dr Giridhar Babu, a senior member of the Covid Expert Committee.

“Cases in wards are concentrated in specific clusters,” he said, reiterating that nearly 80% of new cases can be linked to places with high human transit.

Hemmigepura, an upscale area, is among those classified as “badly hit.” The ward has a relatively low population density of 850 people per square kilometre. Nevertheless, since July 1, 29 new cases have been reported there due to increased movement of people.

Dr Bala Sundar, BBMP Health Officer, RR Nagar Zone, said that a majority of the infected are white-collar professionals who have moved around extensively. Some labourers are also infected.

Mask violations

Mask violations and social distancing infractions topped the list in the 26 wards until the disease erupted. According to July 3 mask violations data from the BBMP, 11 other wards now show equally high numbers of social distancing violations. Further large outbreaks could result here, experts said.

These 11 wards are: Benaganahalli, C V Raman Nagar, Jeevanbhimanagar, Konena Agrahara, Kavalbyrasandra, Gurrupanpalya, Ganesha Temple, KR Puram, Kadugodi, HMT Layout and Mangamanapalya.

Further violations were reported in Gandhi Nagar, Dharmarayaswamy Temple, Jayanagar East and Singasandra, which have been already badly hit.