Coronavirus: Ensure we have sufficient protective gear, nurses urge deputy CM

Nurses and staffers at Victoria Hospital front-ending the fight against Covid-19 have urged the state government to ensure sufficient protective gear.

Members of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institution Permanent Staff Nurses Association wrote to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan urging government support.

Association president Santosh Kumar B, who could not sign the letter since he was quarantined, said ever since the institution split from the health department, the staffers are not getting pension or provident fund.

“We are appealing to the government to give us NPS and GPF facilities, which have been cut off ever since BMCRI was given to the medical education department,” he said.

“We don’t even have insurance,” said another nurse, hoping that the government would act at least now.