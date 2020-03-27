COVID-19: 'Ensure we have enough protective gear'

Coronavirus: Ensure we have sufficient protective gear, nurses urge deputy CM

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 27 2020, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2020, 01:50 ist
Members of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institution Permanent Staff Nurses Association wrote to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan urging government support. (Credit: DH Photo)

Members of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institution Permanent Staff Nurses Association wrote to Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan urging government support.

Association president Santosh Kumar B, who could not sign the letter since he was quarantined, said ever since the institution split from the health department, the staffers are not getting pension or provident fund.

“We are appealing to the government to give us NPS and GPF facilities, which have been cut off ever since BMCRI was given to the medical education department,” he said.

“We don’t even have insurance,” said another nurse, hoping that the government would act at least now.

