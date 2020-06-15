Coronavirus: Hostels, residential schools to be sanitised in Bengaluru

As many as 800-plus residential schools and hostels, which have been hosting more than 50,000 people under institutional quarantine for over two months, are posing a unique challenge for authorities.

The schools and hostels run by the Social Welfare Department need to accommodate students, as there is talk of schools and colleges being reopened in August.

To instil confidence, the department has embarked on a massive sanitisation drive of these buildings, including a couple on Bengaluru’s MG Road and Primrose Road, and also rolled out a SOP restricting parents’ visit besides strict hygiene rules.

“We have constituted a state-level committee where officials from the health and education department are there. We will ensure all safety measures are in place before announcing the opening of schools and hostels,” said Kumar Naik, principal secretary of the department.

“All the buildings, rooms including washrooms and kitchens will be fumigated thoroughly once the quarantine is completed. Currently, quarantine is going on in our buildings and we cannot vacate them in the middle,” said another official.

Data available from the department shows that the majority of the people quarantined in these buildings travelled from other states. Over 22,000 have been quarantined in residential schools and 20,000 in hostels across the state.

“Children and parents do not need to worry about it. We will follow the guidelines of the health department and also put a SOP in place to ensure safety and hygiene for children,” said officials.

Even the higher education department assured safety of students in hostel buildings located on university campuses.