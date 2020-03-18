Coronavirus: Iskcon Bengaluru shut to devotees

Coronavirus: Iskcon Bengaluru shut to devotees

  Mar 18 2020
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:43am ist
Iskcon, Bengaluru, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, has shut its doors to devotees with effect from today. The closure, until further notice, will not affect the pre-scheduled pujas and sevas, a release from Iskcon stated on Tuesday.

As per the statement, along with the main temple located at the Hare Krishna Hill on West of Chord Road in Rajajinagar, the other Iskcon branches such as Vaikunta Hill near Gubbalala on Kanakapura Road will also be shut until further notice.

 

