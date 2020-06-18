Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Although wearing masks is mandatory, the rule is violated across the city. Is affordability the issue, as any mask can substantially reduce the Covid-19 infection risk.

The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has now proposed to distribute at least one lakh masks over the next few days.

Dubbed ‘Surakshita Bengaluru’, the project is in sync with the government’s declaration of June 18 as ‘Mask Day’. The initiative will reach out to the disadvantaged sections of our city to enable them to stay protected while they return to work, says BNP general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan.

He explains: “Masks are going to be extremely critical in helping prevent transmission of the disease in communities, especially for slum dwellers, street vendors, informal labourers, and domestic workers. Our intention is to create awareness about the importance of masks and distribute breathable, washable two-ply masks to such citizens belonging to the lesser privileged sections of the society.”

Ravi Kulkarni, ward leader of BNP, Thanisandra, said: “Communities who will benefit from this initiative have been identified by taking inputs from the Slum Development Board and various NGOs who have been working on the ground. We have already identified about 70,000 people to whom the masks will be distributed.”

Satish Thimmegowda, ward leader of BNP, HBR Layout, said: “The party is crowd-sourcing funds for the initiative. We have already received almost Rs 3 lakh to support this initiative and we are targeting to source at least Rs 20 lakh with which we will be able to procure about 1 lakh masks.”

The masks are being stitched by various tailors who had recently lost work and also by many self-help groups across the city. Sowmya Raghavan, core working group member says: “Since the masks are pure cotton, they are easily washable and reusable and will not contribute to the city’s waste burden at all.”

BNP has proposed to hand over the masks ward-wise, with clear instructions to the communities on how to use them effectively.