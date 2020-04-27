Coronavirus Lockdown: Bangalore University prepares for online exams

The lockdown on account of the Covid-19 epidemic is set to radically transform the lives of university students. Bangalore University is recommending the online mode of exams for the undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Following a meeting with principals of affiliate colleges, Vice-Chancellor Prof K R Venugopal will submit a request to the state higher education department to hold exams online.

The varsity held the meeting with principals by video conferencing, in which they discussed issues concerning higher education in the current scenario. Most principals at the meeting favoured online exams rather than waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

Online classes

“For the past month, students have been attending classes online through various platforms. It won’t be difficult to hold exams online after giving a few practice sessions,” said a principal of a private unaided college affiliated to BU.

Principals of over 800 affiliate colleges participated in the meeting.

“We have about 200 colleges in our jurisdiction after the trifurcation. But students of the final semester/year are still affiliated to our university. So, principals of all the colleges were invited,” a BU official said.

Prof Venugopal said some universities have successfully held online exams, including one in Andhra Pradesh. "(Online mode) was suggested by a majority of the principals and we will bring it to the government’s

notice,” he said.

Web camera-based

The vice-chancellor said holding online exams is much easier. “Online tests will be web camera-based,” he said. “Students will face the web camera while taking the exam and they will be monitored by the invigilator.”

One exam supervisor can simultaneously monitor 25 students. “If students are asked not to turn off their cameras, it’ll curb malpractices,” the vice-chancellor added.

Once the government clears the varsity’s proposal for online exams, it will issue the timetable for the same, Prof Venugopal said. “About 99% of our students take online classes. This shows there are no technical or network issues,” he added.