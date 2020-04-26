Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengaluru Airport road toll hiked

Once the lockdown ends, motorists must be prepared to pay a higher toll on the airport road as the National Highways Authority of India has hiked the fee by Rs 5 to Rs 30 for various types of vehicles.

The truckers' association has opposed the decision. "This upward revision during a period of lockdown when the revenue is hit is wrong. Once the lockdown ends, we will protest against this move," said G R Shanmugappa, president of the Karnataka State Lorry Owners' and Agents' Association.

The toll at the Sadahalli plaza, due for revision after March 31, has been hiked. Cars, jeeps and vans have to pay Rs 95 instead of Rs 90 for a single journey. The return journey fee has been increased to Rs 140.

Those without FASTags have to pay Rs 190. The monthly pass fee has gone up by Rs 5 to Rs 3,125.

Buses have to pay Rs 290 for a single journey, up from Rs 280, and Rs 435 for a return journey, up from Rs 420.

Vehicles with seven or more axles have to pay Rs 575 instead of Rs 555 for a single journey. The return-journey ticket has gone up by Rs 30.