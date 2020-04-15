Coronavirus lockdown: Bengaluru police start booking motorists for non-essential travel

Tightening the crackdown on people stepping out unnecessarily, police are not only confiscating their vehicles but also registering criminal cases against them.

On Sunday, Bellandur police impounded 13 motorcycles and six cars on Sarjapur Road in southeastern Bengaluru. They also booked the riders and drivers under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Police sub-inspector Parashuram and his team found that the riders/drivers neither had the emergency passes nor did they provide a convincing explanation for stepping out needlessly.

Since the start of the lockdown, police have seized more than 25,000 vehicles across the city without booking the violators. But Bengaluru police chief Bhaskar Rao had warned that if the violations continued, the drivers/riders would face criminal prosecution.