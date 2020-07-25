Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengaluru's Chickpet market is now back in business

The Chickpet market, which was closed for nearly a month, will be back in business from Saturday.

However, only certain areas within the market will be allowed to function.

To reduce the rush, commercial establishments on either side of the roads will be allowed to open on alternate days.

“In the interest of small businessmen whose livelihoods were under severe distress due to the containment in Chickpet, we requested @BBMPCOMM Sri Manjunath Prasad to permit the functioning of certain markets here in a calibrated manner,” tweeted Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya.