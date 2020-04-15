Coronavirus lockdown: Book Uber for essential travel in Bengaluru

Uber on Tuesday partly resumed its cab operations in Bengaluru and three other cities to provide essential travel to people.

The company said that the 'Uber Essential' service has been launched in Bengaluru, Nashik, Gurugram and Hyderabad after obtaining necessary permissions from the authorities. "All riders on Uber Essentials are mandated to carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities," it said.

Prabhjeet Singh, Director, Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said: "We urge people to stay safe and discourage non-essential travel. Through Uber Essential, we are selectively offering rides for essential services only to cater to crucial travel requirements in select cities."

Uber said its drivers will be provided with masks, gloves, sanitizers, and given safety training.

They're also being issued curfew passes to ensure seamless movement to essential service locations, it added.